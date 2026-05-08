Dodgers LHP Blake Snell to come off IL, sources say

Jeff Passan joins Pat McAfee and discusses the Dodgers' plan for Shohei Ohtani for the rest of the season. (1:36)

Passan to McAfee: I think the Dodgers want Ohtani to pitch a full season (1:36)

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Blake Snell is expected to come off the injured list and start for the Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday, in lieu of making another rehab appearance, sources confirmed to ESPN on Friday.

Snell, 32, began the season on the injured list with lingering left shoulder fatigue but has made three minor league rehab starts, most recently completing four innings for the Dodgers' Triple-A affiliate on Sunday.

Snell's return could force the Dodgers into a difficult decision between Roki Sasaki, Emmet Sheehan and Justin Wrobleski for their sixth and final rotation spot, but Tyler Glasnow's status could change that.

Glasnow exited his start in Houston earlier this week while warming up for his second inning and was scheduled for a follow-up MRI. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts initially said he didn't expect Glasnow to have to go on the IL.

Activating Snell -- while benefitting from having an extra pitcher because of Shohei Ohtani's two-way designation -- could at least give Glasnow some extra time to recover.

Snell's return on Saturday, in a 6:10 p.m. PT matchup against the Atlanta Braves, coincides with his bobblehead giveaway.

The California Post first reported the news.