Cubs reinstate Ethan Roberts from IL; Hunter Harvey has setback

ARLINGTON, Texas -- The Chicago Cubs reinstated right-hander Ethan Roberts from the 15-day injured list Friday, the same day manager Craig Counsell said reliever Hunter Harvey had a setback in his recovery from right triceps inflammation that has sidelined him for a month.

Roberts returned after being out since April 13 because of a cut on his right middle finger. To make room on the active roster, right-hander Gavin Hollowell was optioned to Triple-A Iowa.

Counsel said Harvey during a bullpen session Thursday experienced similar symptoms to what caused his initial injury. An MRI on the right-hander showed a stress reaction in the upper triceps and shoulder.

"So that's a shutdown for the next four weeks," said Counsell, adding that Harvey was headed to their Arizona facility. "We're going to have him stop and restart."

Caleb Thielbar, a left-handed reliever, threw a bullpen session Friday. He has been out since April 24 with a left hamstring strain.

Counsell said Thielbar's bullpen went well and that the lefty will probably throw another "touch-and-feel" session Sunday. The next steps would be throwing live batting practice session next week and then a rehab stint.

"Then, we should decide and be in pretty good shape at that point," Counsell said.