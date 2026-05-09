Brewers' Brandon Lockridge carted off vs. Yankees after crash into wall

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MILWAUKEE -- Milwaukee Brewers left fielder Brandon Lockridge was carted off the field after crashing into the side wall while chasing a foul ball Friday night.

Lockridge slid into foul territory in the fourth inning as he made an unsuccessful attempt to catch a flyball hit by Cody Bellinger of the New York Yankees. Lockridge's right knee appeared to hit a section of the American Family Field wall that isn't padded.

Lockridge laid on his stomach around the foul line as Brewers head athletic trainer Brad Epstein went to check on him. Lockridge eventually got up as he put his left arm around first baseman Andrew Vaughn and his right arm around Epstein.

The cart came out and transported Lockridge out of the ballpark through the left-field wall as Garrett Mitchell came in to replace him.

Lockridge had hit a pair of RBI singles earlier in the game to help give the Brewers a 5-0 lead. Lockridge is hitting .294 with no homers, 12 RBI and five steals this season.