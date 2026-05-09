Padres prospect pleads guilty to charge of transporting noncitizen immigrants

SAN DIEGO -- San Diego Padres pitching prospect Humberto Cruz pleaded guilty to a charge of receiving money to transport noncitizen immigrants within the United States.

The San Diego Tribune reported Friday that Cruz, who is not a U.S. citizen, acknowledged in a plea agreement that he almost certainly would be deported. The Padres told the paper that the 19-year-old also would likely lose his work visa for 10 years, but can reapply after five years if he demonstrates good behavior.

Cruz underwent Tommy John surgery last August and had been rehabbing at the team's spring training facility in Arizona in late October at the time of his arrest near a border town.

Cruz pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge in November in exchange for prosecutors dismissing a felony charge, according to the paper. He was sentenced to 30 days in prison with credit for time served.

The Padres placed Cruz on the restricted list in March and declined further comment.

The Padres signed Cruz out of Monterrey, Mexico, for $750,000 in February 2024.