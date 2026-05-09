Bobby Cox, longtime Braves manager and World Series champ, dies

Longtime Atlanta Braves manager Bobby Cox, who won more than 2,500 games in his career and was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2014, has died, the team announced Saturday. He was 84.

The Braves released the following statement on the passing of their "treasured skipper."

"We are overcome with emotion on the passing of Bobby Cox, our treasured skipper. Bobby was the best manager to ever wear a Braves uniform. He led our team to 14 straight division titles, five National League pennants, and the unforgettable World Series title in 1995. His Braves managerial legacy will never be matched.

"Bobby was a favorite among all in the baseball community, especially those who played for him. His wealth of knowledge on player development and the intricacies of managing the game were rewarded with the sport's ultimate prize in 2014 - enshrinement into the Baseball Hall of Fame.

"And while Bobby's passion for the game was unparalleled, his love of baseball was exceeded only by his love for his family. It is with the heaviest of hearts that we send our sincerest condolences to his beloved wife, Pam, and their loving children and grandchildren."

Cox lasted just two seasons as a player in the majors, with the New York Yankees in 1968-69, and finished with a modest .225 career batting average. But it was as a manager that Cox would make his mark.

Cox ranks fourth all time with 2,504 wins in 29 years as a manager, including 25 years in two stints with the Braves and four years with Toronto. He was named Manager of the Year four times.

Only Connie Mack, John McGraw and Tony La Russa had more regular-season wins than Cox.

The often-tempestuous skipper -- he was ejected more times than any manager in MLB history (158 times during regular season) -- led the Braves to 14 straight division titles from 1991 to 2005 and the 1995 World Series title, their first since their move to Atlanta in 1966.

After managing the Braves from 1978 to '81, Cox returned to the Braves as general manager in 1986, when he was lured back to Atlanta by then-owner Ted Turner. As GM, Cox helped build the team that enjoyed its long run of division titles.

Cox returned to the dugout as manager in 1990. John Schuerholz moved to Atlanta as general manager, forming a successful partnership with Cox.

Braves catcher Brian McCann has described Cox as "one of the best human beings any of us have ever met" and an "icon." "He is the Atlanta Braves," McCann once said. "He's the best."

Cox's most celebrated draft pick as GM was Chipper Jones, the No. 1 selection in 1990.

Jones spent his full career with the Braves and was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2018, joining Cox and former teammates Greg Maddux, Tom Glavine and John Smoltz.

The Braves retired Cox's No. 6 following his final season in 2011. He entered the Hall of Fame in 2014 with Maddux and Glavine.

Cox suffered a stroke in April 2019, but he eventually regained feeling on his right side, as well as speech, and was able to return to the Braves' home park about five months later.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.