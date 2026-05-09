Brewers' Brandon Lockridge put on IL after crashing into wall

MILWAUKEE -- Brewers outfielder Brandon Lockridge was placed on the injured list Saturday, a day after he crashed into the side wall while chasing a foul ball.

The Brewers announced that Lockridge was on the 10-day injured list with a laceration and contusion to his right knee. They recalled outfielder Blake Perkins from Triple-A Nashville to replace Lockridge on the roster.

Lockridge slid into foul territory in the fourth inning of the Brewers' 6-0 victory over the New York Yankees as he made an unsuccessful attempt to catch a fly ball hit by Cody Bellinger. Lockridge's right knee hit the bottom section of the wall, below the padding.

He was carted off the field.

"Initial X-rays say it's not fractured, but he's got a huge laceration and it's going to be a while," Milwaukee manager Pat Murphy said after Friday's game. "It's all the way down to his bone, the laceration. It's pretty ugly. We don't know the extent of any other damage because there's so much swelling that we're going to have to wait until it goes down and get an MRI at that time."

Lockridge, 29, is hitting .294 with a .368 on-base percentage, no homers, 12 RBIs and five steals in 28 games.

Perkins, 29, is returning to the big leagues less than a week after he was sent to the minors. He has hit .109 with a .212 on-base percentage, no homers, five RBIs and one steal in 19 games with Milwaukee.