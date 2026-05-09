White Sox scratch Andrew Benintendi due to neck stiffness

CHICAGO -- Outfielder Andrew Benintendi was scratched from Saturday night's lineup by the Chicago White Sox because of neck stiffness.

Benintendi, slated to serve as the designated hitter against the Seattle Mariners, was replaced by Randal Grichuk.

The 31-year-old Benintendi is batting .235 with two homers and 17 RBIs in 36 games.

White Sox catcher Kyle Teel and outfielder Austin Hays took live batting practice against Erick Fedde before the game. Teel also ran the bases for the second straight day.

Teel has been sidelined since he strained his right hamstring while playing for Italy in the World Baseball Classic. The 24-year-old Teel hit .273 with eight homers and 35 RBIs in 78 games last year in his first action with the White Sox.

He is expected to run again Sunday before beginning a rehab stint in the minors.

"I think we're getting closer, and certainly the closest we've been," manager Will Venable said. "We just want to make sure that when he leaves here, he's in a good spot. Make sure he recovers today, gets through tomorrow the right way and then reevaluate after Sunday."

Hays is on the 10-day injured list with a left calf strain. He is expected to run the bases in the next few days.

"That's the last of the boxes to check, to be able to run the bases on back-to-back days and recover well before going on a rehab assignment," Venable said.