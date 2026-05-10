Phillies 1B Bryce Harper exits in 1st inning with migraine

PHILADELPHIA -- First baseman Bryce Harper was removed by the Philadelphia Phillies in the bottom of the first inning against the Colorado Rockies Saturday night with what the team said was a migraine.

Harper, who has played in all 40 games this season, participated in fielding practice and played the top of the first. He fielded a grounder off the bat of Mickey Moniak for a putout.

In the lineup as the Phillies' No. 3 batter, Harper was removed for pinch-hitter Felix Reyes, who took his place at first.

Harper is batting .282 with nine homers, 23 RBIs and a .929 OPS.