Giants send struggling reliever Ryan Walker to minors

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SAN FRANCISCO -- The San Francisco Giants sent struggling reliever Ryan Walker to Triple-A Sacramento on Sunday following his fourth straight outing when he allowed at least one run.

The move with Walker was one of several made before the Giants played a series finale against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Right-hander Gregory Santos was also optioned to Sacramento, while lefty Sam Hentges was activated from his rehabilitation assignment and righty Dylan Smith was called up from Triple-A.

Walker began the season as the Giants primary closer after leading the team with 17 saves last season but was unable to hold that role. After saving back-to-back games against the Los Angeles Dodgers late last month, Walker has been ineffective.

He allowed seven runs and nine hits with four walks in 3 1/3 innings over his past four appearances with two blown saves. He allowed two runs, while retiring only two batters, in a loss to Pittsburgh on Saturday to raise his ERA on the season to 6.46 and lead to the demotion to the minors.

Hentges began the season on the injured list after being signed as a free agent in the offseason. He had a 1.93 ERA in 10 outings in the minors on a rehab assignment before getting called up. He last pitched in the majors in 2024 for Cleveland and has a 4.18 ERA over four seasons in the majors.

Santos also allowed two runs in 1 1/3 innings on Saturday and San Francisco needed fresh arms in the bullpen.

Smith was acquired from Detroit in March and has a 2.13 ERA in nine appearances with Sacramento.

The Giants entered the day tied for the worst record in the National League at 15-24. They have tried to shake up the roster this week, calling up slugger Bryce Eldridge from the minors on Monday and trading catcher Patrick Bailey to Cleveland on Saturday.