Red Sox 1B Willson Contreras leaves game after HBP on hand

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BOSTON -- Red Sox first baseman Willson Contreras left Sunday's game against the Rays at the end of first inning with a bruised right hand after he was hit by a fastball from Tampa Bay's Nick Martinez.

Contreras shook his hand in pain and stopped halfway between the plate and first. Boston's interim manager Chad Tracy and a trainer came out to check on him.

Contreras stayed in the game while the Red Sox finished their at-bats, but Andruw Monasterio came out to play first at the top of the second.

Contreras is among the majors' leaders in getting hit by a pitch. It was his eighth time this season.