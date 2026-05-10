Rangers' Jacob deGrom second fastest to 1,900 strikeouts

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ARLINGTON, Texas -- Rangers right-hander Jacob deGrom earned his 1,900th career strikeout in the first inning against the Chicago Cubs on Sunday, becoming the second-fastest pitcher to that milestone by games and innings.

Seiya Suzuki struck out swinging on a 91.3 mph slider to end the inning after Moisés Ballesteros swung and missed on a 98.1 mph fastball for the second out.

The 1,900th strikeout came in deGrom's 256th appearance, all as a starter. Hall of Famer Randy Johnson reached that mark in his 252nd game in 1997.

Johnson is second on the career strikeout list at 4,875. The left-hander was 33 when he reached 1,900; deGrom turns 38 next month and has dealt with numerous injuries in the past five years.

After the first inning, deGrom was at 1,578⅓ for his career. Atlanta Braves left-hander Chris Sale reached the milestone in 2019 at 1,560⅓ innings, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.