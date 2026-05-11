Perkins keys Brewers' win on first Mother's Day without mom

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MILWAUKEE -- Playing on Mother's Day for the first time since his mom's death, Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Blake Perkins knew this was going to be an emotional afternoon.

Perkins shook off his seasonlong struggles and delivered a two-run single in the fourth inning for Milwaukee's first hit of the day in a 4-3 victory that capped the Brewers' first three-game sweep of the New York Yankees since 1989. Perkins produced a performance that could honor his mother, Carisa Sharrett, who died of colon cancer last July at 54.

"It's been a lot of emotions for me today -- mostly joy in just getting to play for my mom today," Perkins said. "I have so many friends and family members back home who are supporting me. It was good. It was joy -- a lot of joy."

Perkins said he managed to remain focused on the task at hand once the game started, though he acknowledged the pregame Mother's Day festivities brought out his emotions.

"I'm not saying it was bad emotions," Perkins said. "It's the first time, the first year, that I've celebrated this holiday without her. It was good. I felt her here with me, and obviously I have all the guys here who had my back. It was a good day -- a good Brewers win."

Milwaukee Brewers' Blake Perkins hits a two-run double during the fourth inning of a Mother's Day win over the New York Yankees. AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps

This has been a tough season for Perkins, part of Milwaukee's NL Central championship teams each of the past three years. He was a Gold Glove finalist in 2024.

Perkins, 29, didn't make the Brewers' season-opening roster initially and got added only after a hand injury put outfielder Jackson Chourio on the injured list. Perkins struggled at the plate enough to get sent to the minors a week ago, though he got called back up Saturday after Brandon Lockridge went on the IL. He entered Sunday hitting .109.

Brewers manager Pat Murphy noted Perkins' teammates have been encouraging him to get past this rough start. Equipment manager Jason Shawger already had the ball from Perkins' big hit in a case for him shortly after Sunday's game ended. The ball was sitting in Perkins' locker during his postgame media session.

"He didn't return as the starting center fielder. He was disappointed," Murphy said. "He had a lot going on last season, a lot going on in the offseason. It's just a matter of there's some times we retreat in a way that isn't in our best interest. That's what happened. He wasn't getting results. Even when he was performing well, he wasn't getting results. It just kind of snowballed on him. And people that care about him told him, 'Look. Let's go. Clean it up.' He's a great human being."

When Perkins rejoined the major league team Saturday, he said he wanted to do whatever he could to help the team. His opportunity came Sunday as Murphy put him in the starting lineup.

Milwaukee trailed 2-0 when it loaded the bases to start the fourth inning as Carlos Rodón walked two and hit a batter. The Brewers had cut the lead to 2-1 and had runners on second and third when Perkins hit a two-out liner that got just past second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr.'s dive attempt and went into center field to drive in two runs.

"I was looking middle of the plate, hoping he made a mistake, and I was able to get that mistake and hit it up the middle," Perkins said. "I was talking to Jazz right after, and he said they literally had moved him like two steps over right before that pitch. It was just the best luck right there."