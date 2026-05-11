Yankees' Jose Caballero to get testing on injured finger

Buster Olney breaks down the excitement in the American League East race between the Yankees and Rays. (1:10)

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BALTIMORE -- New York Yankees shortstop José Caballero has been sidelined with a sore finger and will undergo tests to determine the extent of the injury.

Caballero hurt his right middle finger diving back to first base in Sunday's loss to the Milwaukee Brewers. He was not in starting lineup Monday night when the Yankees opened a three-game series against the Orioles.

"There's definitely some concern," New York manager Aaron Boone said before Monday's game. "He's as tough as they come, but he had a little hard time when he went to throw today."

Boone said Caballero will see a hand specialist in New York on Tuesday and undergo tests and perhaps an MRI to see if there is a fracture.

Caballero is batting .259 with four homers, 13 RBI and 13 stolen bases in 40 games through Sunday.

"He's been great," Boone said. "He's been such a good performer for us here to start the year, both sides of the ball. He's been a key part of our team to this point."

The Yankees have gotten off to a solid start despite bringing a three-game losing streak to Baltimore, and Caballero has been a major contributor.

"Hopefully, it's just a day-to-day situation," Boone said.

Max Schuemann started at shortstop for New York on Monday.

In other injury news, Boone said slugger Giancarlo Stanton is making progress in his bid to return from a right calf strain that has kept him sidelined since April 28.

"He's been doing a lot of inside running and hitting every day," the manager said. "Hopefully he starts ramping it up this week."

Stanton's return could come quicker than expected because he will serve as a designated hitter and won't immediately be asked to play in the field.

"He's coming back to DH, so it's more when he's able to stack a few days of running," Boone said. "We'll see."