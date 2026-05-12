Orioles head groundskeeper Nicole Sherry leaving after 20 years

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BALTIMORE -- Orioles head groundskeeper Nicole Sherry is leaving after 20 years at Camden Yards, the team confirmed Monday.

When she took the job in Baltimore, Sherry became the second woman to be head groundskeeper for a major league team.

Since assuming the role, Sherry has kept the field at Camden Yards in pristine condition. On Monday night, she held the hose for her crew as they watered down the infield.

Sherry will help groom the mound for the last time Tuesday night before throwing out the ceremonial first pitch before Baltimore's game against the New York Yankees.

On Wednesday, Sherry joins the Maryland Department of Agriculture as assistant secretary of Plant Industries and Pest Management.