Sources: Struggling Mets calling up OF prospect A.J. Ewing

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The New York Mets are calling up outfielder A.J. Ewing for Tuesday's series opener vs. the Detroit Tigers, sources confirmed to ESPN.

Ewing, 21, is the club's No. 2 prospect, according to ESPN's most recent team-based ranking, and entered the season as the No. 28 prospect in the major leagues.

The call-up comes after Ewing played just 12 games at Triple-A Syracuse, where he had an .827 OPS in 51 plate appearances to go along with five stolen bases. Ewing excels on the bases and stole 70 bags across 124 games in the minor leagues last year.

The Mets, a major league-worst 15-25, could use Ewing's speed and pop as a hitter, as the club ranks 19th in total stolen bases and last in OPS.

The Athletic first reported that the Mets are calling up Ewing.