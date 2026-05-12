Dodgers acquire Alek Thomas in trade with Diamondbacks

Open Extended Reactions

The Los Angeles Dodgers have acquired outfielder Alek Thomas from the Arizona Diamondbacks in exchange for an outfield prospect, the teams announced Tuesday.

Thomas, who was designated for assignment by Arizona on Friday, provides the Dodgers with a left-handed hitting option and a good, speedy defender to play center field. He can still be optioned to the minors and is not expected to be on the big league roster at the moment.

Thomas, 26, was hitting .181 with two homers in 100 plate appearances for the Diamondbacks this season. He has a .230 career batting average and a .273 on-base percentage.

Thomas had his share of big moments with the Diamondbacks, particularly during the team's run to the World Series in 2023. He hit four homers during the postseason, including a tying, two-run shot against the Phillies in Game 4 of the NLCS.

Arizona received 17-year-old outfielder Jose Requena from the Dodgers in the deal.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.