Brewers activate Christian Yelich from injured list

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The Milwaukee Brewers activated Christian Yelich from the injured list Tuesday after the outfielder/designated hitter had missed a month with an adductor strain.

The 34-year-old Yelich last played April 12. The 2018 NL MVP and three-time All-Star is hitting .314 with one home run, 10 RBIs and three steals in 15 games this season.

He was coming off a 2025 season in which he played 150 games -- his second-highest total since joining the Brewers in 2018 -- after back issues had limited him for multiple years.

In a related roster move, the Brewers (22-16), who are tied for second place in the National League Central entering Tuesday's series opener against the San Diego Padres, optioned first baseman/outfielder Tyler Black to Triple-A Nashville.

Black, 25, had hit .333 with a .357 on-base percentage, no homers and seven RBIs in nine games with Milwaukee.

Brewers pitcher Quinn Priester, who has yet to make his debut this season as he recovers from a nerve issue in his wrist, will restart his rehab assignment Saturday after he threw 50 pitches in live batting practice on Monday without issues.

Priester had a breakthrough season last year after the Brewers acquired him from the Boston Red Sox in early April. He went 13-3 with a 3.32 ERA in 29 appearances, including 24 starts. Priester won 12 straight decisions at one point, and the Brewers won 19 straight games (16 starts and three appearances following an opener) in which he pitched.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.