Yankees to recall Anthony Volpe due to Jose Caballero injury, sources say

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Anthony Volpe is returning to the New York Yankees, who will recall the former top shortstop prospect to the majors Tuesday, sources confirmed to ESPN's Jorge Castillo.

The Yankees will place injured shortstop Jose Caballero on the 10-day injured list before Tuesday's game against the Baltimore Orioles, sources told Castillo, in a move to create a roster spot for Volpe.

After undergoing offseason shoulder surgery and missing the start of the season, Volpe was optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre earlier this month by the Yankees.

But an opportunity for Volpe emerged in recent days because of a finger injury suffered by Caballero, a career utility player who was excelling as New York's everyday shortstop this season.

Caballero did not start Monday's series opener in Baltimore and was set to return to New York to undergo testing on his injured right middle finger.

Volpe will rejoin a Yankees team mired in a four-game losing streak. Caballero, serving as a pinch runner, was caught stealing for the final out of Monday's 3-2 loss.

Volpe, 25, had left shoulder surgery Oct. 14, a week after the Yankees were eliminated by the Toronto Blue Jays in the AL Division Series. He batted .212 with 19 home runs and a career-high 72 RBI last season but also committed a career-high 19 errors, tied for third-most among major league shortstops.

As a rookie in 2023, Volpe won a Gold Glove and batted .209 with 21 homers and 24 stolen bases after winning the shortstop job in spring training. He batted .243 with 12 homers and 28 stolen bases in 2024.

Baseball reporter Francys Romero first reported Volpe's promotion Tuesday.