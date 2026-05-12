O's LHP Trevor Rogers returns from IL for start vs. Yankees

Open Extended Reactions

The Baltimore Orioles have recalled pitchers Trevor Rogers and Tyler Wells, and put reliever Grant Wolfram on the 15-day injured list.

Rogers, the team's Opening Day starter, had been on the IL with an illness. The left-hander is 2-3 with a 4.75 ERA in six starts this season and will start Tuesday night's home game against the New York Yankees.

Wells is returning to Baltimore after being optioned to Triple-A Norfolk on May 2. Coming out of the bullpen this season, Wells is 0-1 with a 3.44 ERA in 14 appearances.

Wolfram is 1-1 with a 4.85 ERA in 16 games. The 6-foot-7, 250-pound lefty has 20 strikeouts and just one walk in 13 innings. His last appearance was on May 6 and the IL move was retroactive to Saturday.

Outfielder Dylan Beavers was also a late scratch Tuesday because of a right oblique issue. Colton Cowser will replace him in centerfield as the Orioles look to win their third straight game.

To make room for Rogers, Baltimore optioned right-handed reliever Jose Espada to Norfolk.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.