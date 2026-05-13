Mariners' Raleigh snaps 0-for-38 skid with single vs. Astros

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HOUSTON -- Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh snapped a 0-for-38 slump with a single during Tuesday night's 10-2 win against the Houston Astros.

His hitless streak was the longest in the majors this season, and his knock in the seventh inning was his first since April 27. Raleigh was 0-for-2 with a walk Tuesday when he connected off Jayden Murray with one out in the inning.

Last year's AL MVP runner-up raised his arms high above his head and smiled toward the dugout after he reached first base following the line drive to center field. Many in the Seattle dugout cheered after he got the hit.

He scored on a double by Randy Arozarena that made it 8-2 and got plenty of high-fives and handshakes after returning to the dugout.

The single came an inning after he was shaken up when a foul tip by Christian Walker hit him between the legs.

Raleigh led the AL with a Seattle-record 60 home runs and 125 RBIs last season. But he's batting just .160 with seven home runs and 18 RBIs in 40 games this year.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.