Rangers' Brandon Nimmo exits with sprained ankle, is day-to-day

ARLINGTON, Texas -- Rangers right fielder Brandon Nimmo left Tuesday night's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the sixth inning with a sprained left ankle.

Nimmo's left foot hit the edge of first baseman Ildemaro Vargas' foot as he tried to leg out an infield single and he came up limping. He stayed in the game for a few pitches before he was replaced by pinch-runner Sam Haggerty.