2026 MLB draft rankings: Updated top 150 prospects

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College baseball conference tournaments are about to start, so it's time for an updated MLB draft rankings as games get underway ahead of the NCAA tournament.

The top four players stay in the same order as our most recent draft rankings, but there's a lot of shuffling beyond that. As referenced in last week's first mock draft, there's a lot of disagreement beyond the top three or four players. Justin Lebron and Chris Hacopian are sliding a bit while prep position players Eric Booth Jr., Jacob Lombard and Trevor Condon are all moving up to fill that void. The collegiate bats projected to go in the middle of the first round are disappointing many evaluators, and the college pitchers ranked 15th through 24th that finish strong are likely to scoot up the board down the stretch.

Further down the list, Bo Lowrance, Archer Horn and Cole Prosek are moving into the late first round while Jace Mataczynski and Luke Williams have been rising this spring into the second round. Jack Slightom, Kolby Stringer, Landon Thiel and Cole Dennis are the top popup prep pitchers from this spring, and they all have a shot at seven figures.

Building on the first entry in our MLB draft buzz blog, the top college-reliever-to-pro-starter candidates are LSU's Deven Sheerin and Florida's Luke McNeillie, with Arkansas' Carson Wiggins a stealth option coming back from elbow surgery and Clemson's Justin LeGuernic a long-time favorite from his high school days.

These players were ranked using the FV (future value) system that I apply for pro prospects. The number in parentheses is the player's age on draft day, a key number in every team's draft model; in short, younger players allow for more projection.

60 FV Tier

1. Roch Cholowsky (21.3), SS, UCLA

2. Grady Emerson (18.4), SS, Fort Worth Christian HS (TX), Texas commit

55 FV Tier

3. Vahn Lackey (21.0), C, Georgia Tech

50 FV Tier

4. Jackson Flora (21.1), RHP, UC Santa Barbara

45+ FV Tier

5. Eric Booth Jr. (18.0), CF, Oak Grove HS (MS), Vanderbilt commit

6. Ryder Helfrick (21.4), C, Arkansas

7. Drew Burress (21.6), CF, Georgia Tech

8. Jacob Lombard (18.8), SS, Gulliver HS (FL), Miami commit

9. Cameron Flukey (21.2), RHP, Coastal Carolina

45 FV Tier

10. Justin Lebron (21.7), SS, Alabama

11. Jared Grindlinger (17.2), RF/LHP, Huntington Beach HS (CA), Tennessee commit

12. Trevor Condon (18.5), CF, Etowah HS (GA), Tennessee commit

13. Liam Peterson (21.1), RHP, Florida

14. Gio Rojas (19.0), LHP, Stoneman Douglas HS (FL), Miami commit

15. Cole Carlon (21.1), LHP, Arizona State

16. Cade Townsend (21.2), RHP, Ole Miss

17. Derek Curiel (21.1), CF, LSU

18. Tegan Kuhns (21.1), RHP, Tennessee

19. Chris Hacopian (21.9), 2B, Texas A&M

20. Mason Edwards (21.0), LHP, USC

21. Ace Reese (21.2), 3B, Mississippi State

22. Bo Lowrance (18.8), 3B, Christ Church Episcopal HS (SC), Virginia commit

23. Logan Reddemann (21.3), RHP, UCLA

24. Hunter Dietz (21.3), LHP, Arkansas

25. Aiden Robbins (21.5), CF, Texas

26. Sawyer Strosnider (21.0), RF, TCU

27. A.J. Gracia (21.7), CF, Virginia

28. Logan Schmidt (18.0), LHP, Ganesha HS (CA), LSU commit

29. Tyler Bell (21.0), SS, Kentucky

30. Archer Horn (18.4), SS, St. Ignatius Prep HS (CA), Stanford commit

31. Chase Brunson (21.0), CF, TCU

32. Cole Prosek (19.1), 3B/C, Magnolia Heights HS (MS), Mississippi commit

33. Eric Becker (21.2), SS, Virginia

34. Brody Bumila (18.4), LHP, Bishop Feehan HS (MA), Texas commit

35. Coleman Borthwick (18.2), RHP, South Walton HS (FL), Auburn commit

40+ FV Tier

36. Tyler Spangler (18.8), SS, De La Salle HS (CA), Stanford commit

37. Connor Comeau (17.9), SS, Anderson HS (TX), Texas A&M commit

38. James Clark (18.8), SS, St. John Bosco HS (CA), Duke commit

39. Zion Rose (21.1), CF, Louisville

40. Will Brick (18.1), C, Christian Brothers HS (TN), Mississippi State commit

41. Carson Bolemon (19.3), LHP, Southside Christian HS (SC), Wake Forest commit

42. Ben Blair (21.3), RHP, Liberty

43. Andrew Williamson (21.0), RF, UCF

44. Aiden Ruiz (19.3), SS, Stony Brook HS (NY), Vanderbilt commit

45. Caden Sorrell (21.3), CF, Texas A&M

46. Ethan Kleinschmit (21.2), LHP, Oregon State

47. Ty Head (21.0), CF, North Carolina State

48. Kaden Waechter (18.9), RHP, Jesuit HS (FL), Florida State commit

49. Jack Radel (21.6), RHP, Notre Dame

50. Wes Mendes (21.8), LHP, Florida State

40 FV Tier

51. Landon Thome (18.7), SS, Nazareth Academy HS (IL), Florida State commit

52. Jake Brown (21.5), RF, LSU

53. Chris Rembert (21.0), 2B, Auburn

54. Jensen Hirschkorn (18.6), RHP, Kingsburg HS (CA), LSU commit

55. Sean Dunlap (18.3), C, Crown Point HS (IN), Tennessee commit

56. Rocco Maniscalco (17.2), SS, Oxford HS (AL), Mississippi State commit

57. Daniel Jackson (21.7), C, Georgia

58. Sean Duncan (18.2), LHP, Terry Fox HS (CAN), Vanderbilt commit<

59. Kaiden McCarthy (17.9), RHP, Vermont Academy HS (VT), Tennessee commit

60. Ethan Norby (21.5), LHP, East Carolina

61. Beau Peterson (18.9), 3B, Mill Valley HS (KS), Texas commit

62. Carson Tinney (21.3), C, Texas

63. Will Yow (18.6), SS, St. Anne's Belfield HS (VA), Virginia commit

64. Jace Mataczynski (18.3), SS, Hudson HS (WI), Auburn commit

65. Ruger Riojas (23.0), RHP, Texas

66. Luke Williams (18.6), SS, Franklin Regional HS (PA), Virginia commit

67. Joey Volchko (21.1), RHP, Georgia

68. Blake Bowen (18.5), CF, JSerra Catholic HS (CA), Oregon State commit

69. Joseph Contreras (18.2), RHP, Blessed Trinity Catholic HS (GA), Vanderbilt commit

70. Gavin Grahovac (21.5), 1B, Texas A&M

71. Jack Natili (21.3), C, Cincinnati

72. Bo Holloway (18.8), LHP, Christ Presbyterian HS (TN), Vanderbilt commit

73. Keon Johnson (18.3), SS, First Presbyterian HS (GA), Vanderbilt commit

74. Logan Hughes (21.2), LF, Texas Tech

75. Myles Bailey (21.0), 1B, Florida State

76. Brett Renfrow (21.5), RHP, Virginia Tech

77. Carson Bailey (21.4), LHP, McLennan JC (TX), Uncommitted

78. Jacob Dudan (21.5), RHP, North Carolina State

79. Hudson DeVaughan (19.4), RHP, Mooresville HS (IN), Alabama commit

80. Ryan Peterson (22.3), RHP, Sam Houston State

81. Taj Marchand (17.9), SS, James Island Charter HS (SC), Ole Miss commit

82. Cooper Harris (18.1), RHP, Flower Mound HS (TX), Texas commit

83. Malachi Washington (18.1), CF, Parkview HS (GA), LSU commit

84. Cole Koeninger (18.9), SS, Keller HS (TX), Tennessee commit

85. Ryan Marohn (21.4), LHP, North Carolina State

86. Deven Sheerin (20.9), RHP, LSU

87. Brendan Brock (21.9), C, Oklahoma

88. Will Gasparino (21.5), CF, UCLA

89. Denton Lord (18.6), RHP, South Walton HS (FL), Mississippi State commit

90. Matt Ponatoski (18.4), RHP, Archbishop Moeller HS (OH), Kentucky commit

91. Will Adams (18.3), 1B, Hoover HS (AL), LSU commit

92. Gary Morse (19.0), RHP, Orange Lutheran HS (CA), Tennessee commit

93. Peyton Bonds (20.9), CF, Rutgers

94. Caden Bogenpohl (21.3), CF, Missouri State

95. Kevin Roberts Jr. (18.0), CF, Jackson Prep HS (MS), Florida commit

96. Noah Wilson (19.1), CF, McCallie HS (TN), Vanderbilt commit

97. Shane Sdao (22.8), LHP, Texas A&M

98. Gabe Gaeckle (21.8), RHP, Arkansas

99. Savion Sims (19.1), RHP, Prestonwood Christian HS (TX), Oklahoma commit

100. Dominic Santarelli (18.7), LF, St. Joseph Catholic HS (WI), LSU commit

101. Alex Weingartner (18.5), CF, St. Augustine Prep HS (NJ), Penn State commit

102. Ethan Bass (18.8), CF, Glenbrook North HS (IL), Wake Forest commit

103. Jake Schaffner (21.8), SS, North Carolina

104. Trey Ebel (17.8), SS, Corona HS (CA), Texas A&M commit

105. Roman Martin (21.9), SS, UCLA

106. Brayden Dowd (20.9), CF, Florida State

107. Ryan Lynch (21.1), RHP, North Carolina

108. Wilson Andersen (18.5), RHP, Jesuit HS (FL), Mississippi State commit

109. Carson Kerce (21.7), SS, Georgia Tech

110. Blake Bryant (18.9), RHP, Citizens Christian HS (GA), Clemson commit

111. Henry Ford (22.0), 3B, Tennessee

112. Noah Danza (18.2), SS, Gloucester Catholic HS (NJ), Mississippi State commit

113. Kollin Ritchie (21.8), CF, Oklahoma State

114. Kade Lewis (21.1), 1B, Wake Forest

115. Lucas Nawrocki (18.6), LHP, Aledo HS (TX), LSU commit

116. Maddox Molony (21.8), SS, Oregon

117. James Jorgensen (18.8), RHP, Jesuit HS (TX), Texas commit

118. Jarren Advincula (21.5), 2B, Georgia Tech

119. Bryce Hill (18.3), RHP, Greenwich Country Day HS (CT), Stanford commit

120. Jason Decaro (20.2), RHP, North Carolina

121. Carter Beck (21.0), CF, Indiana State

122. Ethan Wachsmann (18.1), RHP, Grandview HS (CO), Wake Forest commit

123. Jack Slightom (18.2), RHP, Lyons Township HS (IL), Cincinnati commit

124. Kolby Stringer (18.3), RHP, West Marion HS (MS), LSU commit

125. Nathaneal Davis (18.4), CF, Bishop Moore HS (FL), LSU commit

126. Trey Beard (21.8), LHP, Florida State

127. Jake Carbaugh (18.0), RHP, Plant City HS (FL), Mississippi State commit

128. Mulivai Levu (21.9), 1B, UCLA

129. Aidan Knaak (21.8), RHP, Clemson

130. Steele Murdock (21.3), RHP, UC San Diego

131. James Tronstein (18.3), SS, Harvard Westlake HS (CA), Stanford commit

132. Evan Dempsey (21.0), RHP/RF, Florida Gulf Coast

133. Caden Ferraro (21.6), LF, Texas Tech

134. Daniel Cuvet (21.2), 3B, Miami

135. Tre Broussard (20.8), CF, Houston

136. Alex Hernandez (21.0), RF, Georgia Tech

137. Coleton Brady (17.8), RHP, TNXL Academy HS (FL), UCF commit

138. Dalton Wentz (21.0), 3B, Wake Forest

139. Luke McNeillie (21.3), RHP, Florida

140. Tommy LaPour (21.3), RHP, TCU

141. Robbie Lavey (20.8), C, George Washington

142. Cole Dennis (17.9), RHP, Bishop Snyder HS (FL), Jacksonville commit

143. Kyle Jones (21.4), CF, Florida

144. Maxx Yehl (22.1), LHP, West Virginia

145. Carson Wiggins (21.0), RHP, Arkansas

146. Anthony Murphy (19.3), CF, Corona HS (CA), LSU commit

147. Duncan Marsten (21.0), RHP, Wake Forest

148. Landon Thiel (18.4), LHP, Jackson HS (OH), Ohio State commit

149. Jack Dugan (19.0), SS, Lipscomb Academy HS (TN), Tennessee commit

150. Dylan Bowen (19.4), SS, Hanover Central HS (IN), Oklahoma State commit

151. Justin LeGuemic (20.8), LHP, Clemson

152. Taylor Rabe (21.9), RHP, Ole Miss

153. Rintario Sasaki (21.2), 1B, Stanford

154. Chris McHugh (21.0), 1B, North Carolina State

155. Cody Boshell (19.2), 1B, Bishop Snyder HS (FL), Tennessee commit