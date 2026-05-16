Blue Jays await outcome of Jose Berrios elbow surgery

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The Toronto Blue Jays could be without right-hander José Berríos for the remainder of the season as the veteran pitcher is scheduled to undergo elbow surgery Wednesday.

Blue Jays manager John Schneider said Saturday that Dr. Keith Meister will repair a stress fracture in Berríos' elbow and evaluate possible ligament damage during the procedure. The team will not know the full extent of the injury or Berríos' timetable for recovery until the surgery is completed, though Schneider said they expected the pitcher to miss at least a couple of months.

"There may be some ligament stuff going on," Schneider said. "They're going to figure that out when they're in there."

Berríos, 31, has not pitched in the majors this season after elbow inflammation was first detected during a routine MRI while he was attempting to join Puerto Rico for the World Baseball Classic in spring training. A later examination revealed the stress fracture.

Berríos tried to work his way back, making four rehab starts at Triple-A Buffalo, but continued discomfort after his May 3 outing prompted another visit with Meister. He struggled during the rehab assignment, with a 10.67 ERA over 14⅓ innings.

Last season, Berríos went 9-5 with a 4.17 ERA in 31 appearances for Toronto before landing on the injured list in September with elbow inflammation. He missed the postseason as the Blue Jays fell to the Los Angeles Dodgers in the World Series.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.