Cardinals embrace shirtless fan trend after back-to-back wins

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ST. LOUIS -- Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol believes in the "no shirt, no problem" mantra.

His club was boosted to a win over the Royals on Friday night and again Saturday by a group of college players in the right-field seats who took off and waved their shirts as they sang, chanted and drew others into the fray.

Marmol loved it so much that he bought tickets for shirtless revelers this weekend.

"Last night's atmosphere was electric. Let's run it back this weekend," Marmol said in a social media post. "I'll buy tickets for fans who want to sit in the right field Loge and bring the energy."

It all began when the Stephen F. Austin club baseball team, known as the Lumberjacks, was in nearby Alton, Illinois, for the National Club Baseball Division II World Series. The Cardinals offered tickets to the team, and 17 players attended Friday's game.

By the time Yohel Pozo hit a walk-off single in the 11th inning, the Lumberjacks had other fans -- and even the mascot Fredbird -- joining the ruckus.

Friday night's raucous atmosphere was credited in part to a Stephen F. Austin club baseball team called the Lumberjacks, who were in nearby Alton, Illinois, for the National Club Baseball Division II World Series and attended the game. Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

"Whoever started that in right field, I'll do whatever I need to do to make sure they come every game," Marmol said Friday night. "Because that was awesome. Not only them, but everybody that showed up today. That was a fun environment."

The college players were back Saturday, when they shouted Marmol's name numerous times along with "M-V-P!" when Jordan Walker came to bat. Other fans in the stadium joined the fun.

"I heard it pretty clear," Marmol said. "Welcome back to Busch. It was cool to see them back. The environment was awesome. We feed off that."

Will he keep buying tickets?

"I'll go broke," Marmol quipped.

The "tarps off" trend -- celebrating by taking a shirt off and waving it -- is not new to sports, but it was to Busch Stadium.

Friday night's fans might have inadvertently created a new tradition.

The fans sang soccer chants and shouted players' names. The stadium organist, Dwayne Hilton, played accompanying music and got everyone involved.

The party had grown to multiple sections by the 11th inning.

It's getting hot in herre, so take off all your....shirts? pic.twitter.com/ntwjps1dcf — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) May 16, 2026

"It creates an environment where, it's not only filling this place up, it's making it a tough place for other teams to come in and play," Marmol said Friday. "That was pretty damn cool. I'll sign up for that, any day."

The Cardinals said Marmol bought right-field tickets for both games this weekend, and all of them were snapped up by Saturday afternoon.

The Lumberjacks returned to Busch Stadium after a come-from-behind 9-8 win over Stony Brook earlier in the day.

St. Louis beat Kansas City 4-2 on Saturday, and the Cardinals rewarded the Lumberjacks, who were given swag bags of hats and shirts.

They were also invited into the clubhouse and Marmol's office after the game. Several Cardinals posed for photos with them, and some even gave away bats and baseballs.

Masyn Winn, who is in his third full season, marveled at the energy in the stadium.

"I've never been in a playoff, but this was a playoff atmosphere," Winn said. "It's hard not to have fun when the fans are like that. We've got the best fans in the world, but it seems like the younger generation makes it more like a college atmosphere. I think it's good for the game."

Freshman pitcher Caleb Cummings, of League City, Texas, couldn't believe his good fortune.

"I don't even know what to say," Cummings said. "It's the coolest thing that's ever happened to me. We're in the clubhouse. It's just crazy.

"The Cardinals are a great organization and led by a great manager."

Cummings is a St. Louis fan now.

"I didn't think I'd ever switch. I'm a diehard Astros fan, but man, the Cardinals just showed me so much this weekend," Cummings said.

The college players might be back Sunday, but they have their own game to play at 7 p.m.