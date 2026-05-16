Rangers' Seager (back spasms) out second straight day vs. Astros

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HOUSTON -- Texas Rangers All-Star shortstop Corey Seager was not in the starting lineup Saturday against the Houston Astros after waking up with back spasms.

Rangers manager Skip Schumaker said he's hopeful Seager -- in a career-worst 0-for-27 slump -- will be able to play Sunday in the series finale.

"He wanted to see if he could loosen up when he got here," Schumaker said. "Just didn't loosen up, so just wanted to play it smart and not push him."

Seager did not play Friday night in a 2-0 loss to the Astros, but Schumaker maintained that was a scheduled off day and Saturday morning was the first time he had experienced any back issues.

The 32-year-old Seager is batting .179 with seven homers and 19 RBI in 42 games this season.