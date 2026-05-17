Orioles sign veteran Tommy Pham to minor league deal

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BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore Orioles signed veteran Tommy Pham to a minor league contract Saturday in an effort to boost their struggling outfield.

The Orioles made the move to add Pham three days after Dylan Beavers went on the injured list with a right oblique strain.

The 38-year-old Pham went 0 for 13 in nine games with the Mets before New York designated him for assignment on April 27. He elected for free agency two days later.

Pham has played for 10 teams over 13 big league seasons, hitting .256 with 149 homers and 522 RBI with 131 stolen bases. He was a Gold Glove finalist in left field last season while with Pittsburgh.