Rangers' Corey Seager (back) remains sidelined, has MRI

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HOUSTON -- Rangers All-Star shortstop Corey Seager was out of the lineup for a second straight game Sunday against the Astros because of back spasms.

Manager Skip Schumaker said Seager had an MRI on Sunday morning to make sure it's only back spasms that are causing the problem. He said after the Rangers' 8-0 win that the results of the MRI weren't yet available, but that Seager wouldn't go with the team to Denver and would travel to Arlington to undergo further testing.

Schumaker said before the game that Seager had improved Sunday but still wasn't feeling good enough to play.

"He was in here before I got here," Schumaker said. "I got here early, and he was here before me trying to get in the lineup."

Seager, 32, is in a career-worst 0-for-27 slump. He didn't play Friday night in a 2-0 loss to the Astros, but Schumaker said that it was a scheduled off day and that Saturday morning was the first time the shortstop had experienced any back issues.

Seager is batting .179 with seven homers and 20 RBIs in 42 games this season.