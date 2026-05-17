Pirates place Ryan O'Hearn on 10-day IL, activate Jake Mangum

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PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Pirates placed outfielder/first baseman Ryan O'Hearn on the 10-day injured list on Sunday with a strained right quad and activated outfielder Jake Mangum from the IL.

O'Hearn was injured while playing first base in a loss to Philadelphia on Saturday. He collided with batter Bryson Stott while catching a popup in the third inning.

Signed as a free agent in the offseason, O'Hearn is hitting .291 with seven home runs in 43 games.

Mangum had been sidelined since May 6 with a strained left hamstring. He has a .260 batting average and five stolen bases in 30 games after being acquired from Tampa Bay in an offseason trade.