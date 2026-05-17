Dodgers send Jack Dreyer to injured list, acquire Eric Lauer

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ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Reliever Jack Dreyer became the latest Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher to be placed on their injured list Sunday.

Dreyer is out with left shoulder discomfort. The back-to-back champion Dodgers recalled right-handers Paul Gervase and Chayce McDermott and optioned left-hander Charlie Barnes to Triple-A Oklahoma City.

Dreyer is the 12th pitcher and 14th player on the injured list for the Dodgers.

The Dodgers also acquired left-hander Eric Lauer from Toronto in a trade for cash. The club moved long-injured reliever Brusdar Graterol to the 60-day disabled list to make room on the 40-man roster.

Lauer made two scoreless appearances for the Blue Jays in the World Series against the Dodgers last fall to cap a solid 2025 season. He was designated for assignment last Monday after starting the new season 1-5 with a 6.69 ERA in eight appearances, including six starts.

Dreyer is 2-1 with a 2.08 ERA and a 0.97 WHIP while pitching 21⅔ innings, tops among Dodgers relievers this season. He pitched one scoreless inning last Friday in the Dodgers' 6-0 victory over the Los Angeles Angels.

Dreyer joins closer Edwin Diaz and high-priced starters Blake Snell and Tyler Glasnow on the shelf with recent injury problems for the Dodgers, who are having another year of extraordinary pitching turnover because of injuries.

Several other potential contributors to the Dodgers' big league staff have yet to pitch in a game this season because of significant injuries. Despite it all, the Dodgers began Sunday with the majors' third-lowest team ERA at 3.26.

Gervase pitched one inning for the Dodgers on May 9 in his only outing this season. The 6-foot-10 right-hander has appeared in seven major league games in his career.

The Dodgers acquired McDermott from Baltimore in a trade last month. He made five major league appearances over the previous two seasons with the Orioles.

Barnes pitched one scoreless inning apiece Friday and Saturday at Angel Stadium in his debut with the Dodgers.