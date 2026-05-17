Astros' Jose Altuve heading to IL with oblique strain

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Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve has a Grade 2 left oblique strain and will be placed on the injured list, manager Joe Espada said Sunday.

Altuve had an MRI following an awkward swing in which he didn't run after hitting a grounder to third base in the eighth inning of Saturday's victory against the Texas Rangers. He didn't play Sunday.

Espada didn't provide a timeline for how long they expect Altuve to be out.

"Obviously just not what we wanted to hear," Espada said. "But we find ourselves having to fight through this one here. So these young players are going to continue to get opportunities."

Rookie Brice Matthews started at second base Sunday, and Braden Shewmake could also see more playing time during Altuve's absence.

The Astros entered Sunday's game with 14 players on the injured list, but shortstop Jeremy Pena, center fielder Jake Meyers and reliever Nate Pearson are likely to be activated before Monday's game against the Minnesota Twins.

Altuve, a nine-time All-Star, is batting .245 with 12 RBIs for the Astros, who are 19-29 this season.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.