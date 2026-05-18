Jackson Holliday activated, not in lineup for Orioles' loss

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ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Jackson Holliday was reinstated from the 10-day injured list Monday, when he rejoined the Baltimore Orioles before their series opener against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Holliday, on the injured list since March 22 after surgery on the hamate bone in his right hand, took part in pregame warmups but did not appear in his team's 16-6 loss.

The 22-year-old second baseman, who was the No. 1 pick in the 2022 amateur draft, took ground balls and batting practice at Tropicana Field. But the Orioles stuck with Jeremiah Jackson at second base, batting seventh in the lineup. Jackson finished 2-for-5 in the loss.

The son of seven-time All-Star Matt Holliday, Jackson Holliday toured the Orioles' farm system on multiple rehab assignments in the first eight weeks of the season. His arrival with the club followed a triple off the outfield wall Sunday and a homer Saturday with the Triple-A Norfolk Tides. All told, in 22 minor league games this season, he hit .176 with a double, triple, home run and five RBIs.

In the majors, Holliday batted .242 in 2025, his first full season in Baltimore. He had 17 homers and 55 RBIs. He made his MLB debut in 2024.

To make room on the roster, Baltimore optioned catcher Maverick Handley to Norfolk.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.