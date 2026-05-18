Rangers place struggling Corey Seager (back inflammation) on IL

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DENVER -- Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager has been placed on the 10-day injured list because of lower back inflammation, the team announced Monday.

Seager, 32, did not play in last weekend's three-game series against Houston and his placement on the IL is retroactive to Friday. The two-time World Series MVP was mired in a 0-for-27 slump that included 11 strikeouts before the injury.

Seager -- in the fifth season of a $325 million, 10-year deal -- is batting .179 with seven homers, 20 RBIs and a team-high 22 runs over 42 games this season.

The Rangers promoted utility player Michael Helman from Triple-A to take Seager's place on the roster. Helman, 29, is playing in the big leagues for the first time this season after hitting .232 with five homers and 20 RBIs for the Rangers last season.

Seager is eligible to return to the active roster next Monday when the Rangers begin a seven-game homestand.