Cubs' Pete Crow-Armstrong regrets words in heated exchange with fan

CHICAGO -- Cubs center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong apologized Monday for his "choice of words" in a heated exchange with a fan during the team's loss to the White Sox on Sunday.

Crow-Armstrong, 24, said he has learned from the experience.

"I regret my choice of words the most and who that affects in my life," Crow-Armstrong said Monday afternoon. "Directly or indirectly, I don't think that any of the women in my life would think I would say those kinds of words regularly. I'm just bummed out about the word choice and a bunch of little kids going to social media and seeing that as well."

The incident occurred in the fifth inning after Crow-Armstrong crashed into the wall attempting to catch a fly ball off the bat of White Sox third baseman Miguel Vargas. As Crow-Armstrong sat on the ground -- in front of fans seated below the bleachers and near the visitors bullpen -- a woman heckled him, leading to a vulgar response from the Cubs' third-year player.

The interaction was captured by camera phones and went viral.

"I saw the cameras in my face, it's not like I didn't," Crow-Armstrong said. "I'm definitely aware of the fact that it has blown up. ... I am intense on the field. In a moment like that, I think I let it get away from me a little bit."

As of Monday morning, the league was not looking into the incident or possibly disciplining Crow-Armstrong, according to a source familiar with the situation.

Cubs manager Craig Counsell is hopeful Crow-Armstrong learns from the experience.

"Pete made a mistake with his choice of words," Counsell said. "He's aware of that. ... It's the reality of this job. Fan interactions happen. You want to try and keep them positive even when they're not."

Crow-Armstrong said he'll attempt to follow his manager's lead next time, as he doesn't want to "represent" the Cubs' clubhouse in that manner. He also doesn't want to change his intense style of play on the field.

"It's just about being a little more respectful and killing someone with kindness instead of matching their level of intent," he said. "I don't want to let that deter from the competitiveness I feel out on the field. Channeling in a different way would probably be my next task."

The Cubs lost the game 9-8 in 10 innings as the White Sox took two of three from their crosstown rival. The teams meet again at Wrigley Field in August.