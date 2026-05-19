Umpire Alfonso Marquez leaves after being struck by foul ball

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MIAMI -- Plate umpire Alfonso Márquez left in the second inning of Monday's game between the Atlanta Braves and Miami Marlins after being hit in the mask by a foul ball.

Márquez, the crew chief, was hit by Mauricio Dubón's foul ball off a 95 mph siker from Marlins right-hander Max Meyer. The ball appeared to bounce off the front of Márquez's mask. He immediately took off the mask and grabbed his jaw before leaving the game.

The game was delayed for around 16 minutes before continuing with a three-man crew of Jonathan Parra, Lance Barrett and Mike Estabrook.

Estabrook, who started as the first-base umpire, moved behind the plate. Para shifted from second to first.

Márquez, 54, has been working major league games since 1999 and became a full-time umpire in 2000.