Without Jacoby Brissett, Mike LaFleur, Cardinals open OTAs

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TEMPE, Ariz. -- Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett continued his contract holdout Monday as the club held its first OTA under new coach Mike LaFleur.

LaFleur said the discussions about a reworked deal for the 2026 season are the "same as where we were a few weeks ago." He added that he has been in contact with Brissett but declined to go into further detail about their conversations.

LaFleur pointed out that Monday's practice was voluntary and that Brissett's experience will help him understand what the Cardinals are doing offensively under the first-time head coach. The only difference, LaFleur said, was the contrast in verbiage.

"The hardest thing to do in this league is get used to the speed of the game," LaFleur said. "Even for not just the rookie, but the second-year, third-year guy. And [Brissett has] played a lot of football, he's done probably everything that we've ever done schematically. It's just a little bit different verbiage."

Brissett has not attended any of the Cardinals' voluntary offseason program thus far. Arizona is holding a mandatory minicamp for veterans and rookies June 8-10.

Cardinals wide receiver Michael Wilson said he understands why Brissett is holding out but added that the "organization is going to keep going."

"I'm not going to hold anything against Jacoby because he's trying to figure out his situation, which I think everyone in the building understands and can relate to that," Wilson said. "But hopefully, we can get Jacoby back whenever that situation figures itself out, but it's just business as usual."

Wilson, who had eight catches for 52 catches and a touchdown in the first five weeks of last season before Brissett took over for former Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray, finished with 78 catches for 1,006 yards -- his first 1,000-yard season -- and seven touchdowns.

"I mean, obviously we love to have Jacoby," Wilson said. "I think words can't describe how I feel about playing with Jacoby. Obviously, what he did for my career, I'm forever indebted to him."

Brissett, who started 12 games for Arizona last season, wants a restructured contract for the final season of the two-year deal he signed in March 2025.

He is scheduled to earn $4.88 million in 2026, only $1.5 million of which is guaranteed, along with $510,000 in active-game bonuses. By comparison, Gardner Minshew II, whom Arizona signed as a free agent in March, had $5.14 million guaranteed by Arizona for 2026.

Brissett finished last season as the top-ranked quarterback from Week 6, when he was given his first start after Murray was injured, on dropbacks, play-actions, completions and attempts. He was second in passing yards and fourth in completion percentage above expected.

A source told ESPN that Brissett has been informed by the Cardinals that he is their starting quarterback. That was a shift from March, right after Murray was released, when Brissett had not been told he was the starter-in-waiting, according to a source.