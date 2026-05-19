Rangers' MacKenzie Gore leaves with muscle tightness in back

DENVER -- Texas Rangers starting pitcher MacKenzie Gore left Monday night's 7-6 loss at Colorado after one inning because of muscle tightness in his back.

Gore's ailment occurred on the same day that the Rangers placed shortstop Corey Seager on the 10-day injury list because of lower back inflammation.

The left-hander got up gingerly after diving to field a slow roller to the third base side. He remained in the game and got the next two outs, but did not return for the bottom of the second inning.

"I felt kind of like a cramp in that behind-the-shoulder-blade, mid-back area," Gore told reporters, according to MLB.com. "I thought it was something I could probably pitch through. ... It was uncomfortable, but it wasn't a pain, like I hurt myself or anything like that. It's frustrating for that to happen right from the get-go in the first inning. But we probably made the right move."

Manager Skip Schumaker said Gore likely will undergo imaging Tuesday.

Acquired from the Washington Nationals in an offseason trade, the 27-year-old Gore was 3-3 with a 4.50 ERA in nine previous starts this season for the Rangers.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.