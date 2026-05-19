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          Cardinals shortstop Masyn Winn has 'clean' MRI on knee

          • Associated Press
          May 19, 2026, 11:01 PM

          ST. LOUIS -- St. Louis Cardinals shortstop Masyn Winn had an MRI on his left knee on Tuesday, and it came back "clean," manager Oliver Marmol said.

          Winn legged out a fielder's choice play and exited Sunday's loss to Kansas City in the seventh inning with left knee soreness, describing it at the time as a cramp-like issue.

          "He'll be day to day and he's feeling a lot better as the day has gone on," Marmol said during an interview during the Cardinals game against Pittsburgh. "He'll come in tomorrow, move around a little bit and our hope is he'll be able to get in there."

          Winn, a Gold Glove winner last season, is hitting .255 with a home run and 17 RBI. He is not in Tuesday's lineup.