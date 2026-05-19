Pirates recall prospect Jhostynxon Garcia to boost outfield

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ST. LOUIS -- The Pittsburgh Pirates recalled outfielder Jhostynxon Garcia from Triple-A Indianapolis on Tuesday.

Garcia, 23, was acquired from the Boston Red Sox in a five-player trade involving Johan Oviedo on Dec. 4. He is rated as the organization's No. 8 overall prospect by ESPN.

Ryan O'Hearn's right quad strain, which is expected to sideline him for four weeks, created the opportunity for Garcia, who went 1 for 7 in five games last season with Boston.

Garcia started in right field and batted sixth against the St. Louis Cardinals on Tuesday night.

"Just continue the same work habits that I've been doing, that sort of work plan, and just transfer that to the big leagues," Garcia said through an interpreter.

Garcia has been hitting with power since returning from a rehab assignment after dealing with lower back tightness. He hit .375 (6 for 16) with four RBI in five games at Indianapolis, including a three-homer game on May 12.

Nick Yorke was optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis after Sunday's game to clear roster space.