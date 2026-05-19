Sources: Cubs OF Pete Crow-Armstrong draws undisclosed fine

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CHICAGO -- Cubs center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong is being fined an undisclosed amount of money stemming from an incident with a fan Sunday at Rate Field, sources familiar with the situation said Tuesday.

Crow-Armstrong, 24, apologized Monday for his "choice of words" after a fan heckled him during the fifth inning of the Cubs' loss to the White Sox. He said he regretted using vulgarity in the exchange with a female fan.

"Directly or indirectly, I don't think that any of the women in my life would think I would say those kinds of words regularly," he said Monday. "I'm just bummed out about the word choice and a bunch of little kids going to social media and seeing that as well."

An extensive investigation into the incident wasn't necessary as Crow-Armstrong acknowledged his role in the incident. It's standard practice to fine or even suspend in-uniform personnel for negative interactions with fans such as the one Crow-Armstrong had after he failed to make a catch against the wall in right-center field.

Pirates players Tommy Pham and Dennis Santana were both fined and suspended last season after incidents with fans in the stands. Crow-Armstrong avoided the suspension and has vowed to be better in the future.

"It's just about being a little more respectful and killing someone with kindness instead of matching their level of intent," Crow-Armstrong said.