James Wood hits first inside-the-park grand slam since 2022

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WASHINGTON -- Washington Nationals outfielder James Wood hit the majors' first inside-the-park grand slam since 2022 in Tuesday night's 9-6 win over the New York Mets.

Down 5-0, the Nationals loaded the bases with two outs in the second inning against Mets starter Nolan McLean. Wood hit a first-pitch sweeper to the opposite field, where it glanced off the leaping Nick Morabito's arm and bounded into center.

Wood scampered around the bases in 15.15 seconds and slid headfirst across the plate well ahead of the throw for his first career grand slam and 13th homer of the season.

It was the ninth inside-the-park grand slam in the majors since 1994. The previous one was hit by Toronto's Raimel Tapia on July 22, 2022.

The Nationals have two inside-the-park grand slams since the franchise moved to Washington in 2005. Michael A. Taylor hit one Sept. 8, 2017, at home against Philadelphia.