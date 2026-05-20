Marlins option struggling lefty Braxton Garrett to Triple-A

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MIAMI -- The Marlins optioned Braxton Garrett to Triple-A Jacksonville on Wednesday, one day after the left-hander's shaky start in an 8-4 loss to the Atlanta Braves.

Garrett, who allowed three hits, two runs and walked three over three innings Tuesday, made his second MLB start since returning from elbow surgery that sidelined him the entire 2025 season.

He was recalled from Triple-A Jacksonville on May 14 after Robby Snelling, Miami's No. 2 prospect who was called up earlier this month, was placed on the 15-day injured list with a sprained ulnar collateral ligament in his left elbow. Snelling will see Dr. Keith Meister on Thursday for further evaluation, the team said.

Garrett gave up five runs on four hits and walked five over 1⅓ innings in his first start at Minnesota on May 14.

He started the season at Triple-A Jacksonville as the Marlins opted to begin with right-hander Janson Junk as their No. 5 starter.

In December 2024, Garrett underwent revision surgery with an internal brace on the UCL in his throwing elbow. The 28-year-old made just seven starts in 2024 after being limited by arm injuries. He went 2-2 with a 5.35 ERA with 34 strikeouts in 37 innings.

Garrett is 16-20 with a 4.16 ERA in 67 career games, including 65 starts, for the Marlins.

Left-hander Cade Gibson was recalled from Triple-A Jacksonville in the corresponding move Wednesday.