Athletics' Gunnar Hoglund has hip surgery, won't pitch this season

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- Athletics right-hander Gunnar Hoglund won't pitch this season as he recovers from hip surgery.

The team announced Wednesday that Hoglund underwent a procedure for a hip labral repair and cartilage debridement on Tuesday at The Steadman Clinic in Vail, Colorado.

Hoglund went 1-3 with a 6.40 ERA in six starts last year as a 25-year-old rookie, but his 2025 season ended in June as he underwent surgery after dealing with left hip impingement. He went on the injured list again in March due to a sprained right knee.

The Toronto Blue Jays selected Hoglund out of Mississippi with the 19th overall pick in the 2021 amateur draft.