Braves activate White from IL, designate Azocar for assignment

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MIAMI -- The Atlanta Braves designated outfielder Jose Azocar for assignment and activated outfielder Eli White from the seven-day concussion injured list on Wednesday.

Azocar logged 16 plate appearances in nine games since being called up from Triple-A Gwinnett on May 12. He hit .333 with two doubles and a stolen base.

White wasn't in Atlanta's lineup for Wednesday's game against the Miami Marlins, but manager Walt Weiss said he was available if needed.

"It's good to have him back," Weiss said. "The last time we saw him on the field, he was making a game-saving catch running into the wall in LA. So it's nice having two guys on the bench at the same time with what I call game-changing speed, him and [Jorge] Mateo."

White banged hard into the right-field wall while catching Max Muncy's long drive in the sixth inning of a 7-2 win over the Dodgers on May 10. He was replaced by Mike Yastrzemski and put in concussion protocol.