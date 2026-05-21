Mariner's Crawford open to playing 3B after Emerson's call-up

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SEATTLE -- J.P. Crawford was a late scratch from the Seattle Mariners' lineup before Wednesday's 5-4 win against the Chicago White Sox due to right triceps soreness, but the veteran shortstop had plenty of time postgame to discuss what transpired ahead of the victory.

Crawford fielded grounders at third base before the game. Crawford, who has played 895 games at shortstop during his Seattle tenure, said he recently had a conversation with manager Dan Wilson about changing positions after rookie Colt Emerson was promoted from Triple-A Tacoma.

"I want to be a Mariner for life, and I think that's the best way to do it," Crawford said of his potential position change. "And, just always being open to helping the team win."

General manager Justin Hollander said Emerson would primarily see time at third base at the start of his major league career while Crawford played shortstop.

But, given that Crawford, who hasn't played third base in a major league game since 2018 while he was with the Philadelphia Phillies, is receptive to changing positions, the 20-year-old Emerson could become Seattle's everyday shortstop much quicker than was initially expected.

"J.P. is, like we've talked about, a selfless player," Wilson said. "He'll go wherever anybody needs him to go. And so, again, just like I said, it's a chance to take a look at things over there and look at a different spot."

Crawford, hitting .210 with six home runs and 16 RBIs in 42 games, said the idea of switching positions had been on his mind for a bit, and that he'd discussed it with his agent.

Crawford, 31, views it as his responsibility to pay forward the way he was mentored by former Mariners players like Kyle Seager and Dee Strange-Gordon. He promised himself to be like Seager and Strange-Gordon, and hopes to do the same for Emerson. It was Crawford who greeted Emerson before any other Seattle player after he hit his first career home run.

"There's no better feeling than that, getting the first one out of the way, especially it being a homer," Crawford said. "Just wanted to be there for him. We're all on the same team, have the same goal, and that's to win the World Series. And, the sooner he can get comfy here, the better."

The Mariners reinstated right-handed reliever Matt Brash from the injured list ahead of Wednesday's game and optioned left-hander Robinson Ortiz to Triple-A Tacoma.

Brash, 28, landed on the IL on May 1 with right lat inflammation. When healthy this season, Brash has been Seattle's most reliable option out of the bullpen, going 2-0 with a 0.00 ERA, 10 strikeouts and two walks in 12⅓ innings.

"Obviously great to get Matty back," Wilson said. "Big part of that back end bullpen, and someone who's thrown a lot of high-leverage innings. So, it's really good to get him back."

In four seasons with Seattle, Brash has gone 16-11 with a 3.08 ERA, eight saves, 237 strikeouts and 82 walks in 185 games. He missed the 2024 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery.