Cubs' Edward Cabrera exits start vs. Brewers with blister

CHICAGO -- Cubs starter Edward Cabrera left his outing Wednesday against the Milwaukee Brewers in the top of the fourth inning with a blister on his right middle finger, according to team officials.

Cabrera, 28, threw one pitch before calling the training staff out to the mound. Moments later, he left the game, giving way to righty Trent Thornton. Cabrera gave up four runs in his three innings of work, but only one was earned. Overall, he gave up four hits and two walks while striking out two.

The Cubs have been besieged by injuries on the mound this season. Starters Matthew Boyd, Cade Horton and Justin Steele are all on the injured list, joined by several bullpen arms, including Hunter Harvey and Riley Martin.

Cabrera has dealt with several injuries over the course of his career but has made every start this year.

The Cubs sent righty Javier Assad down to the minors recently hoping to stretch him out in case he is needed in the rotation. He would be the likely call-up if Cabrera needs to be placed on the injured list.