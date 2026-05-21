Cubs' Pete Crow-Armstrong says recent errors 'genuinely laughable'

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CHICAGO -- Cubs center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong called his errors over the past two games "laughable" after allowing a ball to scoot under his glove in the second inning of Wednesday night's 5-0 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers.

The error led to three runs scoring as Brewers third baseman David Hamilton came all the way around after hitting a liner to center field on the play.

Crow-Armstrong also dropped a fly ball in Tuesday's game, though that one didn't lead to any runs for Milwaukee.

"Yesterday and today are genuinely laughable," Crow-Armstrong said. "One thing I can fall back on is, it's never a lack of focus but [instead] trying too hard and trying to make up for the lack of production that I have given this team and this city."

Crow-Armstrong went 0-for-3 Wednesday with two strikeouts and has an OPS of just .659 after signing a six-year, $115 million contract extension over the winter. Some of that salary went to a fine he incurred after a heated exchange with a fan during Sunday's loss to the White Sox.

"Anything physically usually starts mentally," Crow-Armstrong said. "I think that's what I'm showing everyone right now. That can't happen. That kind of stuff just can't happen."

The Cubs have been in a "funk" lately, according to manager Craig Counsell. They've lost five in a row as well as their hold on first place in the NL Central. The Brewers now hold that distinction after a decisive three-game sweep.

The Cubs had more errors (three) than hits (two) Wednesday as Brewers starter Kyle Harrison struck out 11 over seven innings. The team that had two 10-game win streaks already this season looks like a shell of itself right now.

"We have a great group in here," third baseman Alex Bregman said. "Guys have been through ups and downs and know how this game works. At the end of 162, the cream always rises to the top."

Bregman has a locker next to Crow-Armstrong and is considered a mentor and a leader for him and the team. He was asked about his center fielder's struggles.

"I'm not worried at all about him," Bregman said, looking over at his locker. "I know what he puts into the game. He's a guy that you want on your team in big games. Regardless of what he says, he's been a difference-maker this year."

Counsell was also asked about Crow-Armstrong and whether his struggles this week -- both on and off the field -- are connected. He waved off the premise.

"Things happen," Counsell said. "We have to move on from them."

"Anything physically usually starts mentally. I think that's what I'm showing everyone right now. That can't happen. That kind of stuff just can't happen." Pete Crow-Armstrong

Crow-Armstrong seems acutely aware of the extreme opinions about him and knows it's also up to him to write his own narrative. It starts with playing better baseball despite whatever emotions he's feeling.

"I feel like people have a lot of different opinions about that," he said. "My emotions, I think it goes in a few different ways.

"It's up to me to turn that stuff around."

Several Cubs, including Wednesday's starter Edward Cabrera, came to Crow-Armstrong's defense, which the 24-year-old appreciated. Cabrera was on the mound when Hamilton's ball got under Crow-Armstrong's glove.

"He deserves better than what I gave him today," Crow-Armstrong said. "The pitching staff knows those are two rare plays that happened the last two days. I'll work to make sure that won't happen again."