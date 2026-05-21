Trey Yesavage, Blue Jays get best of Cam Schlittler, Yankees

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NEW YORK -- Trey Yesavage outpitched Cam Schlittler in a marquee matchup between young aces, and the Toronto Blue Jays edged the New York Yankees 2-1 on Wednesday night.

After a rain delay that lasted more than two hours, the right-handers traded zeros until the seventh inning -- when Toronto loaded the bases with nobody out on an infield single, a walk and a bunt single.

Andres Gimenez then fouled off seven pitches, five with two strikes, before drawing an 11-pitch walk that scored Ernie Clement and chased Schlittler. One out later, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. lofted a sacrifice fly against Jake Bird to make it 2-0.

Yesavage (2-1) gave up only two hits and walked none while striking out eight over six shutout innings. The 22-year-old, who retained his rookie status after throwing 14 regular-season innings last year, has a 1.07 ERA in five starts after sitting out the first month this season because of a right shoulder impingement.

Three of his strikeouts came against Aaron Judge, who fanned all four times up.

Yesavage has yet to allow a home run in eight career starts, the longest streak by a Blue Jays pitcher to begin his career.

Mason Fluharty, Jeff Hoffman and Tyler Rogers combined for six outs before the Yankees threatened against Louis Varland in the ninth. He gave up two hits and Paul Goldschmidt's run-scoring comebacker before striking out Amed Rosario with a 99 mph fastball to earn his sixth save.

Schlittler (6-2) gave up eight hits and two walks with seven strikeouts as his ERA rose to 1.50.

It was the first time Yesavage and Schlittler have squared off after both produced dominant performances as rookies in the playoffs last year. Schlittler threw eight innings in a 4-0 win over rival Boston in the decisive game of their AL Wild Card Series to advance New York to the division series against Toronto, where Yesavage tossed 5⅓ hitless innings with 11 strikeouts in a Game 2 victory.

Yankees center fielder Trent Grisham exited the game in the fifth inning because of left knee discomfort. He is scheduled to undergo imaging Thursday.

Blue Jays right fielder Jesus Sanchez was shaken up in the seventh after diving for Goldschmidt's bloop single. Sanchez left the game but simply had the wind knocked out of him and is day-to-day, manager John Schneider said.

Information from ESPN Research and The Associated Press was used in this report.