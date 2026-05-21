Marlins prospect Robby Snelling to undergo Tommy John surgery

Miami Marlins pitching prospect Robby Snelling, injured after his major league debut, will undergo season-ending Tommy John surgery to repair the ulnar collateral ligament in his left elbow, the team said Thursday.

Snelling, the team's No. 2 prospect, pitched five solid innings in his debut on May 8 -- a loss to Washington. He then reported discomfort in his left elbow after a bullpen session, was diagnosed with a UCL sprain and is now on the 60-day injured list.

He visited with Dr. Keith Meister on Thursday and made the decision to have the reconstructive surgery.

Miami acquired the 22-year-old Snelling from San Diego for reliever Tanner Scott in July 2024.

In other roster moves, the Marlins placed infielder Leo Jimenez on the seven-day concussion injured list and recalled infielder Graham Pauley from Triple A Jacksonville.

Miami also made a trade Thursday, acquiring outfielder Rece Hinds from the Cincinnati Reds in exchange for minor-league pitcher Zach McCambley.