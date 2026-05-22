Cubs put Matt Shaw on injured list, call up Pedro Ramirez

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CHICAGO -- Chicago Cubs INF/OF Matt Shaw was placed on the injured list with back tightness, the team announced Friday. Shaw, 24, first experienced soreness Tuesday, which did not subside after a couple of days of treatment.

"It kind of went back and forth the last couple of days," manager Craig Counsell said. "Woke up today, it didn't feel good. So we're going to give him some time to heal."

Shaw was hitting .242 with three home runs in limited playing time before getting hurt. The team called up infielder Pedro Ramirez to take Shaw's place on the roster. Ramriez impressed the Cubs during spring training, earning a promotion after a strong start to his Triple-A season. He was hitting .312 with nine home runs before getting called up.

"It's probably going to be a shorter stint," Counsell said of Ramirez. "It's also good for him to get exposure to the major leagues, get exposure to the group, get exposure to the schedule, so if we run into a situation where it is a lot of playing time, that he doesn't have to go through it for the first time while playing."