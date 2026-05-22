Reds slugger Eugenio Suárez activated from 10-day injured list

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CINCINNATI -- The Cincinnati Reds' struggling offense got a boost on Friday when designated hitter Eugenio Suárez was activated from the 10-day injured list.

Suárez, who was signed to a one-year, $15 million free-agent contract in February, had been on the IL since April 25 with a mild left oblique strain. The Reds will ease him back into the lineup.

"We're going to have to pick our spots early," Reds manager Terry Francona said. "We don't want to run him into the ground. He'll probably play two of three this weekend. We'll have to balance all that."

Suárez got off to a slow start in his return to the Reds, batting .231 with three home runs and 11 RBI in 25 games.

Also on Friday, the Reds placed third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes on the 10-day IL with a lumbar bulging disk, retroactive to May 21. Hayes is batting .142 with two homers and five RBI in 44 games.

After going 20-11 to start the season, Cincinnati struggled without Suárez. Sal Stewart, who typically bats cleanup with Suárez fifth, hit .151 with one homer during an 18-game stretch while he was out.

"Even having his energy, that positive energy (back) helps," Francona said, of Suárez. "And hopefully get him back healthy."

Cincinnati's series opener on Friday against the St. Louis Cardinals was postponed because of rain and will be made up Saturday at 1:10 p.m. EDT as part of a split doubleheader. The originally scheduled game remained a 7:15 p.m start.